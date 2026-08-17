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Henry Davis News: Serving as primary backstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Davis will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Tigers.

With fellow backstop Endy Rodriguez (hip) recently returning to the injured list, Davis has re-emerged as the Pirates' top option behind the dish. He'll pick up his seventh start in nine games while the Pirates open up a three-game set versus the Tigers. Davis is slashing just .143/.219/.143 with no extra-base hits, two RBI and two runs since the start of August, so he's not doing much to take advantage of his larger share of playing time.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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