Henry Davis News: Sitting again Sunday
Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Davis will be withheld from the starting nine for the third time in four games, perhaps suggesting that his grip on the No. 1 catcher's job is slipping. Joey Bart will receive another turn behind the dish in place of Davis, who is slashing .194/.286/.290 over 35 plate appearances on the season.
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