Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Sitting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Davis is not in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Twins on Friday.

Davis will get a breather Friday while Endy Rodriguez starts behind home plate and bats seventh while catching pitches from Jared Jones. Since May 1, Davis has gone 5-for-47 (.106) with four home runs, seven RBI, five walks and five runs scored.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Davis See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
30 days ago