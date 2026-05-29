Henry Davis News: Sitting Friday
Davis is not in the Pirates' starting lineup against the Twins on Friday.
Davis will get a breather Friday while Endy Rodriguez starts behind home plate and bats seventh while catching pitches from Jared Jones. Since May 1, Davis has gone 5-for-47 (.106) with four home runs, seven RBI, five walks and five runs scored.
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