Henry Davis News: Sitting Sunday
Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Davis will give way to Joey Bart behind the plate for Sunday's matinee. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft had previously started each of the Pirates' last three games and went 2-for-12 with a pair of home runs, a walk, four RBI and an additional run over that stretch.
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