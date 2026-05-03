Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Davis will give way to Joey Bart behind the plate for Sunday's matinee. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft had previously started each of the Pirates' last three games and went 2-for-12 with a pair of home runs, a walk, four RBI and an additional run over that stretch.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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