Henry Davis News: Slugs grand slam in loss

Davis went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Astros.

Davis gave the Pirates a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning with his slam, which was his third homer over his last seven contests. While he's shown a bit of power recently, he has gone just 4-for-24 (.167) with eight strikeouts during that span. The catcher has lost some time to Endy Rodriguez amid his season-long struggles. Davis is batting a mere .143 with a .533 OPS, five homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles over 135 plate appearances. Expect Davis and Rodriguez to continue to operate in a timeshare.