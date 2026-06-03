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Henry Davis News: Slugs grand slam in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Davis went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Astros.

Davis gave the Pirates a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning with his slam, which was his third homer over his last seven contests. While he's shown a bit of power recently, he has gone just 4-for-24 (.167) with eight strikeouts during that span. The catcher has lost some time to Endy Rodriguez amid his season-long struggles. Davis is batting a mere .143 with a .533 OPS, five homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles over 135 plate appearances. Expect Davis and Rodriguez to continue to operate in a timeshare.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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