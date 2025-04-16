Henry Davis News: Smacks first major-league homer

Davis went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals.

Davis opened the scoring in the fifth inning, when he took a 92 mph fastball from Mitchell Parker deep to left field for a 392-foot solo homer. It was the first major-league home run of Davis' career, and he drove in another run in the fifth frame on a groundout to third base. With Joey Bart (back) day-to-day, Davis has started in four of the Pirates' last five games. Davis should continue to see more starts behind home plate after Endy Rodriguez (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.