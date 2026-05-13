Henry Davis News: Steps in for injured Bart
Davis will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
He had slipped to second on the Pirates' catching depth chart to begin May, but Davis appears to have at least temporarily taken over as the team's No. 1 backstop after Joey Bart (foot) was forced to the injured list Tuesday. Davis will start a third consecutive game behind the dish Wednesday after going 1-for-6 with three walks between the prior two contests.
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