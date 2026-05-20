Henry Davis News: Taking seat Wednesday
Davis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Davis will head to the bench after starting behind the plate in each of the previous three games while going 0-for-9 with two strikeouts. Now batting just .137 on the season, Davis could be at risk of falling into more of a timeshare at catcher with Endy Rodriguez, who draws the starting nod Wednesday.
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