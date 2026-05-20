Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Davis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Davis will head to the bench after starting behind the plate in each of the previous three games while going 0-for-9 with two strikeouts. Now batting just .137 on the season, Davis could be at risk of falling into more of a timeshare at catcher with Endy Rodriguez, who draws the starting nod Wednesday.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Davis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Henry Davis See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
21 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago