Henry Davis News: Taking seat Wednesday
Davis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Davis will be given a break after he started at catcher in the first two games of the series. Endy Rodriguez will fill in for Davis behind the dish Wednesday, forming a battery with starting pitcher Bubba Chandler.
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