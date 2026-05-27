Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Davis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Davis will be given a break after he started at catcher in the first two games of the series. Endy Rodriguez will fill in for Davis behind the dish Wednesday, forming a battery with starting pitcher Bubba Chandler.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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