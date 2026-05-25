Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Tallies fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Davis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Monday against the Cubs.

Davis hasn't had much success at the plate all season and has slipped into an even timeshare with Endy Rodriguez in the last week. Davis did deliver Monday, smacking his fourth home run of the season in the eighth inning, which turned out to be the game-winning run. He has now gone yard twice in his last three starts.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
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