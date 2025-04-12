Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Henry Davis headshot

Henry Davis News: Up from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

The Pirates recalled Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Davis will rejoin the Pirates to provide the big-league roster with some security behind the plate while Joey Bart manages a back injury. With a career .590 OPS, Davis has struggled to find his footing in the majors, but he's batting .281 with two RBI and five runs scored through eight Triple-A contests.

Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now