Henry Lalane headshot

Henry Lalane Injury: Recovering from shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Lalane, who is currently on Single-A Tampa's 60-day injured list, is recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

It's not clear which specific shoulder procedure Lalane had or when he had it, but those rostering him in dynasty leagues shouldn't be surprised if he doesn't pitch at all this season. Lalane's value peaked when he was flashing three plus pitches while logging a 34:4 K:BB in 21.2 innings in the Florida Complex League in 2023.

Henry Lalane
New York Yankees
