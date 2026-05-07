Heriberto Hernandez headshot

Heriberto Hernandez News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Marlins recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

Hernandez was just optioned a little over a week ago but is back with the big club after going 6-for-22 in a five-game layover in Jacksonville. The right-handed-hitting Hernandez should see some reps against left-handers.

Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins
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