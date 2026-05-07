Heriberto Hernandez News: Back with big club
The Marlins recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
Hernandez was just optioned a little over a week ago but is back with the big club after going 6-for-22 in a five-game layover in Jacksonville. The right-handed-hitting Hernandez should see some reps against left-handers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters21 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week25 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More