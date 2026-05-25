Heriberto Hernandez News: Crushes walk-off grand slam

Hernandez went 2-for-2 with a grand slam in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Mets.

The 26-year-old outfielder pinch hit for Owen Caissie in the seventh inning of a 0-0 tie and stayed in the game in left field, becoming the hero when he got hold of a Devin Williams changeup in the bottom of the ninth and sent it sailing 416 feet over the center-field fence. It was Hernandez's first career grand slam and his second homer of 2026, and since being called back up to the majors May 7 he's batting .280 (7-for-25) in sporadic action with two home runs, one steal, two runs and eight RBI. With Caissie struggling badly (42.0 percent strikeout rate and a .635 OPS in 46 games), Hernandez could carve out a bigger role if he keeps coming up big.