Heriberto Hernandez News: Goes deep twice vs. Washington

Hernandez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI during the Marlins' 7-3 win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

The Marlins hit three-straight home runs off Miles Mikolas in the fourth inning, with Hernandez's solo shot sandwiched between Joe Mack and Otto Lopez. Hernandez gave the Marlins insurance runs in the ninth with a two-run shot to left field, marking the first multi-homer game of his major-league career. He is now up to five home runs on the season, all of which have come in his last 11 games.