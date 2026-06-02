Heriberto Hernandez News: Goes deep twice vs. Washington
Hernandez went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI during the Marlins' 7-3 win over the Nationals on Tuesday.
The Marlins hit three-straight home runs off Miles Mikolas in the fourth inning, with Hernandez's solo shot sandwiched between Joe Mack and Otto Lopez. Hernandez gave the Marlins insurance runs in the ninth with a two-run shot to left field, marking the first multi-homer game of his major-league career. He is now up to five home runs on the season, all of which have come in his last 11 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week23 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target38 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target45 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More