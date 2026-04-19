Heriberto Hernandez headshot

Heriberto Hernandez News: Likely to cede starts to Stowers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Hernandez had started in left field in 13 of the Marlins' first 21 games of the season, but after posting a lowly .443 OPS in 60 plate appearances, he'll likely see his playing time against right-handed pitching take a big hit with Kyle Stowers (hamstring) making his return from the injured list Sunday. Stowers is expected to take over as an everyday player in left field, so moving forward, Hernandez looks as though he may have to settle for a short-side platoon role in right field or at designated hitter.

Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely-Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely-Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
3 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago