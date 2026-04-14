Heriberto Hernandez headshot

Heriberto Hernandez News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Hernandez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Hernandez started the previous three games and delivered his first multi-hit effort of the season Monday, going 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored. The 26-year-old has yet to find much success at the plate this season with a .163/.280/.209 slash line through 50 plate appearances.

Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins
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