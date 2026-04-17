Heriberto Hernandez headshot

Heriberto Hernandez News: Out of Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hernandez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.

Hernandez is slashing only .149/.259/.191 this season and will begin Friday's series opener on the bench. The Marlins will go with Javier Sanoja in left field.

Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely-Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely-Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago