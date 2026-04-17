Heriberto Hernandez News: Out of Friday's lineup
Hernandez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers.
Hernandez is slashing only .149/.259/.191 this season and will begin Friday's series opener on the bench. The Marlins will go with Javier Sanoja in left field.
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