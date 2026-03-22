Heriberto Hernandez headshot

Heriberto Hernandez News: Playing-time outlook improving

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Hernandez is likely to see extra playing time in left field with Kyle Stowers (hamstring) set to begin the season on the IL, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hernandez was initially see more time at DH while providing a platoon partner for Stowers in left field and Owen Caissie in right, but he now might need his glove more often. Griffin Conine will also have a big role in the LF/DH mix with Hernandez, while Connor Norby could also get some starts in left if he shows he's up to the task defensively. Hernandez is batting .226 (7-for-31) in 13 Grapefruit League games with three homers, four steals and a 6:9 BB:K.

Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins
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