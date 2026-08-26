Heriberto Hernandez News: Reaches 20 homers for first time

Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old outfielder led off the sixth inning by taking Payton Tolle deep and tying the game at 2-2. It was Hernandez's fourth homer in the last 12 games and his 20th of the season, doubling his total from 2025 in only 14 more games. After a disastrous start to the campaign that saw him limp into June with a .571 OPS, Hernandez has come to life and delivered an .850 OPS over his last 66 contests with 18 of his home runs, along with 31 runs and 36 RBI.