Heriberto Hernandez headshot

Heriberto Hernandez News: Reaches 20 homers for first time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

The 26-year-old outfielder led off the sixth inning by taking Payton Tolle deep and tying the game at 2-2. It was Hernandez's fourth homer in the last 12 games and his 20th of the season, doubling his total from 2025 in only 14 more games. After a disastrous start to the campaign that saw him limp into June with a .571 OPS, Hernandez has come to life and delivered an .850 OPS over his last 66 contests with 18 of his home runs, along with 31 runs and 36 RBI.

Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins
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