Heriberto Hernandez News: Reaches 20 homers for first time
Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.
The 26-year-old outfielder led off the sixth inning by taking Payton Tolle deep and tying the game at 2-2. It was Hernandez's fourth homer in the last 12 games and his 20th of the season, doubling his total from 2025 in only 14 more games. After a disastrous start to the campaign that saw him limp into June with a .571 OPS, Hernandez has come to life and delivered an .850 OPS over his last 66 contests with 18 of his home runs, along with 31 runs and 36 RBI.
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