Heriberto Hernandez headshot

Heriberto Hernandez News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Marlins optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Hernandez's playing time has been hit-or-miss this season and he's managed a lowly .159/.284/.190 batting line across 74 plate appearances. His roster spot will be absorbed by Christopher Morel (oblique), who is back from the injured list.

Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago