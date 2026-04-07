Heriberto Hernandez News: Struggling to begin season
Hernandez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Reds.
The 26-year-old outfielder is struggling to find his 2025 form so far in 2026, going just 3-for-27 (.111) through nine games with a triple, two runs, four RBI and a 4:6 BB:K. For now, Hernandez remains a fixture in the Marlins' lineup in left field against left-handed pitching while still getting occasional starts against righties, but his path to consistent playing time will get a lot narrower once Kyle Stowers (hamstring) is healthy.
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