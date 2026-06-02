Heriberto Hernandez headshot

Heriberto Hernandez News: Swats third homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Nationals.

Entering the game for Owen Caissie as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, Hernandez ripped a Richard Lovelady slider down the left-field line to tie the game at 3-3, before Connor Norby gave the Marlins the lead for good later in the frame with an RBI double. Hernandez has been making an impact in a part-time role since coming back up to the majors in early May, and through his last 36 plate appearances dating back to May 7, the 26-year-old is slashing .294/.306/.559 with all three of his homers on the season, along with 11 RBI, three runs and a steal.

Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Heriberto Hernandez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
23 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
38 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
45 days ago