Heston Kjerstad headshot

Heston Kjerstad Injury: Battling hamstring tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Kjerstad is dealing with tightness in his right hamstring, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kjerstad will undergo imaging as a precaution to determine whether he's dealing with any structural damage, at which point the team will know more about how long he'll be out. The 27-year-old outfielder has posted just a .605 OPS through 42 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League and seems likely to open the regular season in Triple-A.

Heston Kjerstad
Baltimore Orioles
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