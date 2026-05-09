Heston Kjerstad headshot

Heston Kjerstad Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Kjerstad (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Chesapeake over the weekend, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kjerstad has been on the shelf all season due to a hamstring strain he suffered late during spring training. It's unknown how long the Orioles plan to keep the 27-year-old out on assignment, but there's a strong chance he'll be optioned to Triple-A Norfolk once he's activated.

Heston Kjerstad
Baltimore Orioles
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