Heston Kjerstad Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Orioles transferred Kjerstad (hamstring) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Kjerstad was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment with Double-A Chesapeake on Saturday. His move to the 60-day IL means that he won't be available to make his 2026 season debut until late May, but Kjerstad's rehab stint will likely be lengthy given that he's recovering from a strained right hamstring that he suffered during spring training.