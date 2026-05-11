Heston Kjerstad headshot

Heston Kjerstad Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Orioles transferred Kjerstad (hamstring) to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Kjerstad was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment with Double-A Chesapeake on Saturday. His move to the 60-day IL means that he won't be available to make his 2026 season debut until late May, but Kjerstad's rehab stint will likely be lengthy given that he's recovering from a strained right hamstring that he suffered during spring training.

Heston Kjerstad
Baltimore Orioles
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