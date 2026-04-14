Heston Kjerstad Injury: Resumes baseball activities
Kjerstad (hamstring) is running and participating in baseball activities, per MLB.com.
Kjerstad suffered a right hamstring strain during a March 19 Grapefruit League game, resulting in a stay on the injured list to open the season. The 27-year-old outfielder lacks a concrete timeline for a return to the field, though he'll likely need a minor-league rehab assignment before becoming an option to rejoin the Orioles.
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