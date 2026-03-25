Heston Kjerstad headshot

Heston Kjerstad Injury: Shelved with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Orioles placed Kjerstad on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right hamstring strain.

Kjerstad was diagnosed with the hamstring strain following an MRI after he sustained the injury in a Grapefruit League game last Thursday. He'll be eligible to return from the IL on April 1, but since he has yet to resume baseball activity since tweaking his hamstring, Kjerstad will likely require more than a minimum-length stay on the shelf.

Heston Kjerstad
Baltimore Orioles
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