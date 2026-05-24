Heston Kjerstad headshot

Heston Kjerstad Injury: Smashes two-run homer in rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Kjerstad (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's rehab game with Triple-A Norfolk.

Kjerstad appears to be close to wrapping up his minor-league rehab assignment, having gone 10-for-41 (.244) with two extra-base hits, six RBI, two walks and four runs scored across 10 games with Norfolk. The 27-year-old outfielder has been recovering from a strained right hamstring since spring training, but he could soon help fortify an Orioles outfield that remains without Dylan Beavers (oblique).

Heston Kjerstad
Baltimore Orioles
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