Heston Kjerstad News: Belts two-run homer vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 9:00pm

Kjerstad went 1-for-2 with one walk and a two-run homer in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

Kjerstad extended the Orioles' lead to four runs in the sixth inning, when he smacked an 80 mph changeup from Tanner Bibee deep to center field for a 400-foot, two-run home run. It was the third time Kjerstad has tallied two RBI in his last five games, and he has two long shots over that span.

