Heston Kjerstad News: Clubs first exhibition homer
Kjerstad went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
Kjerstad launched his first homer of spring training Sunday. The 27-year-old is battling for an Opening Day roster spot, but Baltimore's offseason acquisition of Taylor Ward certainly makes it more difficult for Kjerstad to make the cut this spring. Dylan Beavers and Leody Taveras appear to have a leg up on Kjerstad to open camp, but the Orioles are likely to have the three outfielders battle it out during exhibition action to determine who makes the team.
