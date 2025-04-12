Heston Kjerstad News: Cracks two-run shot

Kjerstad went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Kjerstad was able to break Bowden Francis' shutout in the fifth frame, with the former taking a 79 mph splitter deep to center field for a 409-foot, two-run home run. It was Kjerstad's first home run of the 2025 season and his seventh in his major-league career. He's started the season slashing .219/.235/.344 with five runs scored, one home run and six RBI across 34 plate appearances.