Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Heston Kjerstad headshot

Heston Kjerstad News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Kjerstad is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Angels on Friday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Kjerstad will begin Friday's game in the dugout while the returning Tyler O'Neill (neck) joins Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano in the outfield. Kjerstad started in the Orioles' last seven games, going 7-for-24 (.292) with one stolen base and one RBI over that span.

Heston Kjerstad
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now