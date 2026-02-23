Hobie Harris Injury: Shut down with forearm tightness

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Harris has been shut down due to forearm tightness, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

It's unclear when the injury first cropped up, but it effectively ends Harris' long shot bid for a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster. The right-hander held a 4.15 ERA and 43:21 K:BB across 39.0 innings with Triple-A Worcester in 2025.