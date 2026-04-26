Hoby Milner News: Pitching well so far

Through 13 appearances this season, Milner has a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP out of Chicago's bullpen.

Milner served up a solo home run across an inning of relief Sunday, but it's still been a good start to the season for the veteran lefty. He's logged 10 scoreless outings in his 13 appearances overall and has recorded two holds as well. However, Milner has only tallied three strikeouts over 13.1 innings, and his lack of swing-and-miss stuff gives him a smaller margin of error moving forward compared to other relievers.