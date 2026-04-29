Hoby Milner headshot

Hoby Milner News: Secures first 2026 save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Milner struck out the only batter he faced to record a save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

The Cubs got 1.2 innings from Ben Brown following seven strong frames by starter Jameson Taillon, but when the Padres pinch hit lefty Gavin Sheets with two outs in the ninth, Chicago countered with the southpaw Milner. San Diego then went to the bench again and sent out Ramon Laureano, though Milner was up to the task. It was the reliever's first save of the season and just his second at the MLB level. With all of Daniel Palencia (lat), Riley Martin (elbow), Caleb Thielbar (hamstring) and Hunter Harvey (triceps) out, Milner has had to step into a more prominent role, and he's responded with a 2.40 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 15 innings so far.

Hoby Milner
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hoby Milner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hoby Milner See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
141 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
306 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
328 days ago