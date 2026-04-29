Hoby Milner News: Secures first 2026 save

Milner struck out the only batter he faced to record a save in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

The Cubs got 1.2 innings from Ben Brown following seven strong frames by starter Jameson Taillon, but when the Padres pinch hit lefty Gavin Sheets with two outs in the ninth, Chicago countered with the southpaw Milner. San Diego then went to the bench again and sent out Ramon Laureano, though Milner was up to the task. It was the reliever's first save of the season and just his second at the MLB level. With all of Daniel Palencia (lat), Riley Martin (elbow), Caleb Thielbar (hamstring) and Hunter Harvey (triceps) out, Milner has had to step into a more prominent role, and he's responded with a 2.40 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 15 innings so far.