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Hoby Milner News: Stuck with blown save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Milner was credited with the blown save during the Cubs' 7-6 extra-inning win over the Reds on Wednesday after giving up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter in the ninth inning.

The Cubs initially turned to Corbin Martin to protect the team's 4-2 lead in the ninth, but Milner had to be brought in after the former gave up a solo homer before loading the bases. Milner struck out the first batter he faced before giving up three runs to the next two hitters he faced, and that was enough for him to be tagged with the blown save. He shouldn't see many more save opportunities this season, as Daniel Palencia is the Cubs' preferred closer after the former's return from the 15-day IL on Sunday.

Hoby Milner
Chicago Cubs
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