Hogan Harris News: Blows save, takes loss Tuesday

Harris (3-2) blew a save and took the loss against the Royals on Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. He did not register a strikeout.

Harris was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the eighth inning and secure a four-out save, but he departed after allowing a game-tying single in the ninth. Elvis Alvarado replaced him and surrendered a walk-off single, with the run and loss charged to the 29-year-old Harris. It's been a rocky August for the southpaw, who's blown two of five save chances and yielded five earned runs through seven games this month. On the year, he owns 12 saves and 10 holds to go along with a 3.79 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 72:35 K:BB across 54.2 innings.