Hogan Harris News: Could be early favorite for saves
Harris could lead the Athletics' closer committee early in the season, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.
Manager Mark Kotsay utilized a committee approach after the A's traded away Mason Miller last season, with Harris leading the way with four of the club's final 15 saves, and the skipper is expected to have a similar strategy this season. As a lefty that can also cover multiple innings, Harris is likely to see significant action outside the ninth inning. The 29-year-old had a 3.20 ERA last season, but his 1.35 WHIP and 23.5 percent strikeout rate don't offer major upside, especially if the save chances are inconsistent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hogan Harris See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West8 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club16 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 MLB Closer Rankings24 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions46 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing102 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hogan Harris See More