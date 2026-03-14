Hogan Harris News: Could be early favorite for saves

Harris could lead the Athletics' closer committee early in the season, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay utilized a committee approach after the A's traded away Mason Miller last season, with Harris leading the way with four of the club's final 15 saves, and the skipper is expected to have a similar strategy this season. As a lefty that can also cover multiple innings, Harris is likely to see significant action outside the ninth inning. The 29-year-old had a 3.20 ERA last season, but his 1.35 WHIP and 23.5 percent strikeout rate don't offer major upside, especially if the save chances are inconsistent.