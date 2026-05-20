Hogan Harris News: Earns fourth save

Harris walked two and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Angels.

One of the walks was intentional to avoid facing Mike Trout. The plan worked, with Harris collecting his fourth save of the season and his third in his last six outings. The southpaw has allowed three runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out nine over seven innings this month, but he's done well enough to work his way up the leverage ladder. He's at a 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 26:19 K:BB through 24 innings this season, which isn't the profile of a typical closer, though it may be good enough in a bullpen that's worked with a committee approach. In addition to his four saves, he's added seven holds across 26 appearances.