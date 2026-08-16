Hogan Harris News: Locks down 12th save
Harris struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
Harris looks to be pulling away with the closer job for the Athletics -- he's earned six saves since the All-Star break alone, while no one else on the team has more than four all year. It hasn't all been smooth lately, though this was his third scoreless outing in a row following a stretch in which he gave up five runs over 4.1 frames. Overall, Harris is at a 3.50 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 72:34 K:BB through 54 innings, and he has 12 saves in 17 chances and 10 holds to his name.
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