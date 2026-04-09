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Hogan Harris News: Picks up first save Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Harris earned his first save in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Yankees, striking out one in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.

With a trio of lefties in Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm and Ben Rice due up in the ninth for New York, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay went to lefty Harris for the save chance. He got Bellinger to foul out, Chisholm to fly out and Rice to strike out in a perfect ninth inning. Harris now owns a 3.00 ERA and 8:10 K:BB across eight innings and eight appearances this season.

Hogan Harris
Sacramento Athletics
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