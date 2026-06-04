Hogan Harris News: Picks up win in relief
Harris (3-0) earned the win in relief in Wednesday's extra-inning victory over the Cubs. He tossed a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.
Harris tossed 11 strikes in a 17-pitch inning, and with the A's grabbing the lead in the 10th, he ended up getting his third win of the season. Harris has been excellent in recent weeks and has 12 scoreless outings over his last 13 appearances, with the lone exception being a May 19 outing in which he allowed two runs over an inning against the Angels. Over that 13-game stretch, Harris owns a 1.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 across 10.1 innings.
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