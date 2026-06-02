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Hogan Harris News: Records one-out save Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Harris earned the save Tuesday against the Cubs, recording the final out of the game.

After right-hander Scott Barlow allowed two baserunners in the ninth inning, the Athletics turned to Harris to face Ian Happ with two outs. The move was matchup-based, as Happ entered the game batting just .161 against left-handed pitching compared to .258 against righties. Harris executed perfectly, inducing a flyout from Happ to end the game and secure his fifth save of the season, which now leads the team. The left-hander now owns a 2.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 31:22 K:BB across 28 innings this season.

Hogan Harris
Sacramento Athletics
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