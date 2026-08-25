Huascar Brazoban headshot

Huascar Brazoban Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The White Sox placed Brazoban on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left lat strain, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brazoban owns a 3.16 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 62.2 innings this season, but he's allowed seven earned runs in just 10 innings since being traded to the White Sox and will now be sidelined until at least Sept. 9. Jonathan Cannon was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Huascar Brazoban
Chicago White Sox
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