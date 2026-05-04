Huascar Brazoban headshot

Huascar Brazoban News: Drawing opener assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 8:33am

Brazoban will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher in Monday's game versus the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Brazoban will likely handle just one inning before tuning the ball over to lefty David Peterson, who is slated to be the team's primary pitcher in the series opener in Colorado. The right-handed Brazoban has been excellent out of the Mets bullpen this season, posting a 1.15 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 15.2 frames.

Huascar Brazoban
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Huascar Brazoban See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Huascar Brazoban See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
14 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
25 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
59 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
69 days ago