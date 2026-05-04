Huascar Brazoban News: Drawing opener assignment
Brazoban will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher in Monday's game versus the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Brazoban will likely handle just one inning before tuning the ball over to lefty David Peterson, who is slated to be the team's primary pitcher in the series opener in Colorado. The right-handed Brazoban has been excellent out of the Mets bullpen this season, posting a 1.15 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB across 15.2 frames.
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