Huascar Brazoban News: Earns win in relief Friday

Brazoban (2-0) earned the win in relief Friday against the Angels after tossing a scoreless sixth inning, striking out one.

Brazoban only needed 11 pitches to get through the sixth frame, and since the Mets bullpen combined for four scoreless frames, the veteran right-hander earned his second win of the season as a result. This scoreless outing means Brazoban bounced back after allowing runs in his previous two outings, but those are the only two appearances in which he's allowed any damage. Through 13 appearances and 14.1 innings, Brazoban owns a 1.26 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with a strong 12:3 K:BB. He should continue to be one of the most reliable arms in the Mets' bullpen.