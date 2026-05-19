Huascar Brazoban News: Earns win Monday

Brazoban (3-1) earned the win Monday against the Nationals after allowing an unearned run on two hits and two walks across two innings. He struck out one.

Brazoban faced a bases-loaded jam with one out in the 10th inning but escaped it unscathed. Even though he allowed a run in the 11th frame, he benefited from the fact that the Mets scored 10 runs in the 12th inning to earn his third win of the season. The run he allowed was unearned, giving him three straight outings without an earned run. Brazoban has been used as an opener at times, but for the most part, he holds a steady role out of the Mets' bullpen. The five-year veteran is enjoying a career-best season thus far, owning a 1.85 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through 20 appearances and 24.1 innings in 2026.