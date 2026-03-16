Huascar Brazoban News: Expected to make Mets' roster

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that as long as Brazoban finishes spring training healthy, he'll be part of the Mets' Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Brazoban has minor-league options left, which led DiComo to wonder earlier Monday if Brazoban might not make the team's Opening Day roster. The 36-year-old Brazoban didn't make his MLB debut until 2022 at 32 years old. He pitched in 52 regular-season games for the Mets last season, recording a 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 57:27 K:BB across 63 innings.