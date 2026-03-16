Huascar Brazoban News: May not make Opening Day roster
Brazoban isn't guaranteed a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
While the right-hander hasn't done anything this spring to cost himself a big-league job, posting a 0.00 ERA and 5:1 K:BB over three innings, Brazoban is also one of the few pitchers in the mix for one of the Mets' final bullpen spots who has minor-league options remaining. If the organization feels that protecting its depth is important, Brazoban could begin the year at Triple-A Syracuse instead. In that scenario, however, he would likely be the first reliever called up should an injury hit the major-league staff. Brazoban delivered a 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 57:27 K:BB over 63 innings for the Mets in 2025 with five wins, two saves and 12 holds.
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